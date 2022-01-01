Miso soup in TriBeCa

Go
TriBeCa restaurants
Toast

TriBeCa restaurants that serve miso soup

Sushi Azabu image

SASHIMI • SUSHI

Sushi Azabu

428 GREENWICH STREET, New York

Avg 4.2 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso soup$4.00
More about Sushi Azabu
Miso Soup image

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
More about Bondi Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in TriBeCa

Burritos

Edamame

Cookies

Salmon

Map

More near TriBeCa to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston