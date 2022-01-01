Upper East Side restaurants you'll love

Go
Upper East Side restaurants
Toast

Upper East Side's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Upper East Side restaurants

Orwashers UES image

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Croissant$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
Sourdough$6.00
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
Rye Bread, with Caraway Seeds$6.00
New York's Classic deli bread, great for sandiwiches and toast, sprinkled with caraway seeds.
More about Orwashers UES
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
Half Chicken$27.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccolini, wild mushroom jus
The Burger$21.00
two smash patties, pat la frieda beef, american cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, special sauce, fries
More about Chez Nick
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Tajine$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Chocolate Chia Mud$7.50
Almond milk, chia seeds, agave, mini brownies. Gluten free. Organic.
Do it Yourself Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

1492 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
Dirty Fries$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
More about Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

401 East 68th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$14.99
NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.
Shredded Beef Stew$15.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
Salmon Special$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Pil Pil image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Pulpo$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Dates$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
More about Pil Pil
Toloache - E. 82nd St. image

 

Toloache - E. 82nd St.

166 East 82nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla de Pollo$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado
Enchiladas Borrachas$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
Quesadilla de Huitlacoche$18.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle crema, huitlacoche salsa
More about Toloache - E. 82nd St.
Maman image

 

Maman

1424 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Loretta Salad$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman
Sant Ambroeus image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
Thai Hot Box image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CH. SATAY$8.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers, served with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip.
CH & SH DUMPLING$7.00
Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.
CRAB RANGOON$7.00
Crabstick, cream cheese, celery & scallion, wrapped with fried wonton skin
More about Thai Hot Box
KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE image

 

KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE

251 EAST 82ND STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHAMPAGNE TEA BOX$49.95
Our AFTERNOON TEA BOX gets extra festive with an individual bottle of POMMERY POP Champagne and a fun paper straw...
AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Smoked Salmon,
Sesame Chicken,
Chopped Egg & Watercress
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
Vegetarian AFTERNOON TEA BOX$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Spinach with Artichoke & Lemon, Poached Pear & Roquefort,
Saffron Hummus with Spiced Carrot
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
More about KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites image

SANDWICHES

The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites

311 East 60th Street, New York

Avg 4 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Chips$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
Popcorn$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
Tortilla Chips$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
More about The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
Quality Eats Upper East Side image

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Filet$46.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
Spicy Tuna Tartare$18.00
Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips
Scottish Salmon$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Tamam image

 

Tamam

1108 Lexington Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Cauliflower$5.50
Crispy Cauliflower Mixed With Shawarma Spices
Falafel Platter$13.50
Crispy Patties Made Ground Chickpeas / Garlic / Mixed Herbs
Quinoa/ Israeli Salad / Hummus / Warm Chickpeas / Pickles / Tahini / Pita
Hummus Falafel Bowl$13.95
Housemade Hummus, Warm Chickpeas, Zhug, Tahini, Olive Oil, falafel & Pita Bread
More about Tamam
E.A.T. image

SMOKED SALMON

E.A.T.

1064 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit & Cheese Plate$26.00
Turkey Club$28.00
Egg Salad Sandwich$24.00
More about E.A.T.
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tartufo Pizza (I)$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
Capricciosa Pizza (I)$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
Margherita Pizza (I)$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
More about Numero 28 - UES
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Shawarma Wrap (V)$12.00
House-pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini
Hummus (V)
chimichurri, pita chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Homemade Za'atar roll, housemade pickles + sumac garlic whip
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Joe Coffee image

 

Joe Coffee

945 Madison Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Daily$16.00
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
Wild Blueberry Doughnut$3.68
By Doughnut Plant
More about Joe Coffee
1681 1st Ave image

 

1681 1st Ave

1681 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 1681 1st Ave
Caffè Panna Hamptons Delivery image

 

Caffè Panna Pickup

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna Pickup
Serendipity3 image

 

Serendipity3

225 East 60th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Serendipity3
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

1198 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (1183 reviews)
Takeout
More about Oaxaca Taqueria
Mexiterranean Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mexiterranean Grill

1365 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mexiterranean Grill
THEP Thai Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

THEP Thai Restaurant

1439 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.6 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about THEP Thai Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scone$4.50
Blueberries
Torta Di Frutta$11.00
Seasonal fresh fruits in a light shortbread crust.
Salmone Cornetto*$14.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives
More about Sant Ambroeus
Restaurant banner

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Crostone Ricotta$16.00
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
More about Felice
Restaurant banner

 

CHAMOUN'S WAY

1237 1st ave Between 66th & 67TH st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about CHAMOUN'S WAY
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

1140 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Spicy Blue Crab$12.00
8 Pieces
More about Bondi Sushi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper East Side

Salmon

Cake

Pappardelle

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Hummus

Chicken Sandwiches

Tagliatelle

Map

More near Upper East Side to explore

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston