Upper East Side restaurants you'll love

Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
|Sourdough
|$6.00
The New York version of the West Coast Classic. Our hallmark crust has a beautiful sheen and ferment, while the interior boasts an open structure and a soft slightly sour crumb.
|Rye Bread, with Caraway Seeds
|$6.00
New York's Classic deli bread, great for sandiwiches and toast, sprinkled with caraway seeds.
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate, mint
|Half Chicken
|$27.00
pomme puree, sauteed broccolini, wild mushroom jus
|The Burger
|$21.00
two smash patties, pat la frieda beef, american cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, special sauce, fries
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Vegetable Tajine
|$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
|Chocolate Chia Mud
|$7.50
Almond milk, chia seeds, agave, mini brownies. Gluten free. Organic.
|Do it Yourself Bowl
|$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1492 2nd Avenue, New York
|Brisket
Slow-smoked for 22 hours before being hand-carved. Served with an optional assortment of pickled veggies & slaw.
|Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy chicken sandwich topped with Chile-Lime Sauce and garnished with pickled cucumbers and slaw.
|Dirty Fries
|$9.65
(spicy) Fries topped with Burnt Ends, Chile-Lime Sauce, scallions, and red onions.
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
401 East 68th Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.99
NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.
|Shredded Beef Stew
|$15.99
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
|Salmon Special
|$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pil Pil
E 78th St, New York
|Tortilla
|$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
|Pulpo
|$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
|Dates
|$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
Toloache - E. 82nd St.
166 East 82nd Street, New York
|Quesadilla de Pollo
|$15.00
Roasted chicken, Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, crema, chile toreado
|Enchiladas Borrachas
|$24.00
Pulled chicken, tomatillo, 5 chiles salsa borracha, Mexican cheeses, crema, radish salad
|Quesadilla de Huitlacoche
|$18.00
Manchego cheese, corn, black truffle crema, huitlacoche salsa
Maman
1424 Third Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Loretta Salad
|$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Trancio di Salmone*
|$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CH. SATAY
|$8.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers, served with peanut sauce & cucumber vinaigrette dip.
|CH & SH DUMPLING
|$7.00
Chicken & Shrimp steamed dumplings with soy vinaigrette dip.
|CRAB RANGOON
|$7.00
Crabstick, cream cheese, celery & scallion, wrapped with fried wonton skin
KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE
251 EAST 82ND STREET, NEW YORK
|CHAMPAGNE TEA BOX
|$49.95
Our AFTERNOON TEA BOX gets extra festive with an individual bottle of POMMERY POP Champagne and a fun paper straw...
|AFTERNOON TEA BOX
|$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Smoked Salmon,
Sesame Chicken,
Chopped Egg & Watercress
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
|Vegetarian AFTERNOON TEA BOX
|$29.95
A selection of FINGER SANDWICHES including
Cucumber with Chive,
Spinach with Artichoke & Lemon, Poached Pear & Roquefort,
Saffron Hummus with Spiced Carrot
and Goat Cheese Tartelettes
plus lovely SCONES with cream & jam and a selection of TEA CAKES.
SANDWICHES
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
311 East 60th Street, New York
|Potato Chips
|$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
|Popcorn
|$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
|Tortilla Chips
|$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Classic Filet
|$46.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|Spicy Tuna Tartare
|$18.00
Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips
|Scottish Salmon
|$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
Tamam
1108 Lexington Avenue, NY
|Side Cauliflower
|$5.50
Crispy Cauliflower Mixed With Shawarma Spices
|Falafel Platter
|$13.50
Crispy Patties Made Ground Chickpeas / Garlic / Mixed Herbs
Quinoa/ Israeli Salad / Hummus / Warm Chickpeas / Pickles / Tahini / Pita
|Hummus Falafel Bowl
|$13.95
Housemade Hummus, Warm Chickpeas, Zhug, Tahini, Olive Oil, falafel & Pita Bread
SMOKED SALMON
E.A.T.
1064 Madison Ave, New York
|Fruit & Cheese Plate
|$26.00
|Turkey Club
|$28.00
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$24.00
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Tartufo Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
|Capricciosa Pizza (I)
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Cauliflower Shawarma Wrap (V)
|$12.00
House-pickled turnips, greens, mint + tahini
|Hummus (V)
chimichurri, pita chips
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade Za'atar roll, housemade pickles + sumac garlic whip
Joe Coffee
945 Madison Avenue, New York
|The Daily
|$16.00
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
|Wild Blueberry Doughnut
|$3.68
By Doughnut Plant
1681 1st Ave
1681 1st Ave, New York
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Caffè Panna Pickup
77 Irving Place, New York
|Pints
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
THEP Thai Restaurant
1439 2nd Avenue, New York
Sant Ambroeus
1334 York Ave, New York
|Scone
|$4.50
Blueberries
|Torta Di Frutta
|$11.00
Seasonal fresh fruits in a light shortbread crust.
|Salmone Cornetto*
|$14.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives
Felice
1166 First Avenue, New York
|Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Crostone Ricotta
|$16.00
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
|Zuppa Contadina
|$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
Bondi Sushi
1140 3rd Avenue, New York
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$24.00
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!
|Salmon Crispy Rice
|$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
|Spicy Blue Crab
|$12.00
8 Pieces