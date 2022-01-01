Upper East Side bars & lounges you'll love

Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Tajine$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
Chocolate Chia Mud$7.50
Almond milk, chia seeds, agave, mini brownies. Gluten free. Organic.
Do it Yourself Bowl$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Pil Pil image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Pulpo$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Dates$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
More about Pil Pil
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites image

SANDWICHES

The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites

311 East 60th Street, New York

Avg 4 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Chips$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
Popcorn$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
Tortilla Chips$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
More about The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
Quality Eats Upper East Side image

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Filet$46.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
Spicy Tuna Tartare$18.00
Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips
Scottish Salmon$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tartufo Pizza (I)$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
Capricciosa Pizza (I)$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
Margherita Pizza (I)$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
More about Numero 28 - UES
1681 1st Ave image

 

1681 1st Ave

1681 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 1681 1st Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Crostone Ricotta$16.00
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
More about Felice

