Upper East Side bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Upper East Side
More about Le Botaniste
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Vegetable Tajine
|$14.95
Quinoa, potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
|Chocolate Chia Mud
|$7.50
Almond milk, chia seeds, agave, mini brownies. Gluten free. Organic.
|Do it Yourself Bowl
|$15.95
Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Pil Pil
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pil Pil
E 78th St, New York
|Popular items
|Tortilla
|$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
|Pulpo
|$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
|Dates
|$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
More about The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
SANDWICHES
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
311 East 60th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Potato Chips
|$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
|Popcorn
|$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
|Tortilla Chips
|$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Filet
|$46.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
|Spicy Tuna Tartare
|$18.00
Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips
|Scottish Salmon
|$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
More about Numero 28 - UES
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Popular items
|Tartufo Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
|Capricciosa Pizza (I)
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
More about 1681 1st Ave
1681 1st Ave
1681 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about Felice
Felice
1166 First Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Crostone Ricotta
|$16.00
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
|Zuppa Contadina
|$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil