Upper East Side breakfast spots you'll love

Upper East Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Upper East Side

Pil Pil image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Pulpo$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Dates$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
More about Pil Pil
Sant Ambroeus image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
E.A.T. image

SMOKED SALMON

E.A.T.

1064 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit & Cheese Plate$26.00
Turkey Club$28.00
Egg Salad Sandwich$24.00
More about E.A.T.

