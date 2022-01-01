Upper East Side breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Upper East Side
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pil Pil
E 78th St, New York
Popular items
Tortilla
$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Pulpo
$18.50
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Dates
$12.00
Dates wrapped in crispy beacon stuff with ricotta cheese and finish with honey mustard
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*
$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions