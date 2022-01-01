Upper East Side cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Upper East Side
More about Maman
Maman
1424 Third Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Loretta Salad
|$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
|Nutella Beignet
|$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Sant Ambroeus
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Trancio di Salmone*
|$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
SANDWICHES
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
311 East 60th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Potato Chips
|$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
|Popcorn
|$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
|Tortilla Chips
|$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
More about E.A.T.
SMOKED SALMON
E.A.T.
1064 Madison Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Fruit & Cheese Plate
|$26.00
|Turkey Club
|$28.00
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$24.00
More about Joe Coffee
Joe Coffee
945 Madison Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Daily
|$16.00
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
|Wild Blueberry Doughnut
|$3.68
By Doughnut Plant