Upper East Side cafés you'll love

Maman image

 

Maman

1424 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Loretta Salad$16.00
shredded kale, apples, comté cheese, & red cabbage topped with cranberry pecan croutons & served with maple balsamic dressing
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
More about Maman
Sant Ambroeus image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites image

SANDWICHES

The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites

311 East 60th Street, New York

Avg 4 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Chips$5.00
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF:
OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT
BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
Popcorn$5.00
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR
PARMESAN & DILL
Tortilla Chips$6.00
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
More about The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
E.A.T. image

SMOKED SALMON

E.A.T.

1064 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit & Cheese Plate$26.00
Turkey Club$28.00
Egg Salad Sandwich$24.00
More about E.A.T.
Joe Coffee image

 

Joe Coffee

945 Madison Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Daily$16.00
The Daily is a balanced and approachable drip coffee, drinkable every day yet complex enough to keep you coming back. Tastes like: chocolate, caramel, molasses. // 12oz
Wild Blueberry Doughnut$3.68
By Doughnut Plant
More about Joe Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scone$4.50
Blueberries
Torta Di Frutta$11.00
Seasonal fresh fruits in a light shortbread crust.
Salmone Cornetto*$14.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives
More about Sant Ambroeus

