Upper East Side Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Upper East Side
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
|$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
|Trancio di Salmone*
|$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Tartufo Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
|Capricciosa Pizza (I)
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Caffè Panna Pickup
77 Irving Place, New York
|Pints
|$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
Felice
1166 First Avenue, New York
|Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Crostone Ricotta
|$16.00
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
|Zuppa Contadina
|$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil