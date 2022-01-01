Upper East Side Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Upper East Side

Sant Ambroeus image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$29.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
More about Sant Ambroeus
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tartufo Pizza (I)$21.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
Capricciosa Pizza (I)$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
Margherita Pizza (I)$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Caffè Panna Hamptons Delivery image

 

Caffè Panna Pickup

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna Pickup
Restaurant banner

 

Felice

1166 First Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonnarelli Cacio Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Crostone Ricotta$16.00
fresh ricotta, Italian linden spicy honey, figs, sliced almonds
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
More about Felice

