Cannolis in Upper East Side

Upper East Side restaurants
Upper East Side restaurants that serve cannolis

Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sicilian Cannoli with Chocolate$14.00
More about Numero 28 - UES
Item pic

 

Caffè Panna

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CANNOLI 2022 (N,G) - Sicilian pistachio ice cream, thick mascarpone cinnamon cannoli filling swirl, chocolate coated cannoli shells and mini chocolate chips$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
More about Caffè Panna

