Chai lattes in
Upper East Side
/
New York
/
Upper East Side
/
Chai Lattes
Upper East Side restaurants that serve chai lattes
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
No reviews yet
Iced Chai Latte
$5.25
Iced Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
Chai Latte
$5.00
Spiced black tea with milk, poured over ice
More about Orwashers UES
Sant Ambroeus
1334 York Ave, New York
No reviews yet
LG Iced Chai Latte
$8.00
More about Sant Ambroeus
