Crab cakes in
Upper East Side
/
New York
/
Upper East Side
/
Crab Cakes
Upper East Side restaurants that serve crab cakes
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
Avg 4.9
(1660 reviews)
Crispy Crab Cake
$19.00
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, basil oil, lemon
More about Chez Nick
Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
No reviews yet
Crab cake
$20.00
More about Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES
