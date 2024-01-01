Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Upper East Side

Go
Upper East Side restaurants
Toast

Upper East Side restaurants that serve crab cakes

Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Crab Cake$19.00
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, basil oil, lemon
More about Chez Nick
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab cake$20.00
More about Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper East Side

Ceviche

Calamari

Miso Soup

Chili

Cake

Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Curry

Map

More near Upper East Side to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston