Croissants in Upper East Side
Upper East Side restaurants that serve croissants
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter.
Maman
1424 Third Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios