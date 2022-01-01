Curry in Upper East Side
Upper East Side restaurants that serve curry
Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Jack Curry Dip
|$7.85
Jackfruit, mulberries, plant-based mayo, celery, curry. Served with gluten free cracker.
Contains : soy, mustard, sunflower oil, cilantro.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CURRY PUFF
|$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
|MASSAMAN CURRY (L)
|$13.00
|GREEN CURRY
|$15.00
Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, basil, zucchini, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk.