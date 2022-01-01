Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Upper East Side

Upper East Side restaurants
Upper East Side restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jack Curry Dip$7.85
Jackfruit, mulberries, plant-based mayo, celery, curry. Served with gluten free cracker.
Contains : soy, mustard, sunflower oil, cilantro.
More about Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington
CURRY PUFF image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY PUFF$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
MASSAMAN CURRY (L)$13.00
GREEN CURRY$15.00
Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, basil, zucchini, carrot & bell pepper in coconut milk.
More about Thai Hot Box

