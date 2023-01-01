Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Upper East Side
/
New York
/
Upper East Side
/
Hot Chocolate
Upper East Side restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Orwashers Bakery
308 E. 78th Street, New York
No reviews yet
Valrhona Hot Chocolate
$4.25
Espresso with microfoam
More about Orwashers Bakery
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen-Upper East Side
1433 1st Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(38 reviews)
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie
$3.50
More about The Migrant Kitchen-Upper East Side
