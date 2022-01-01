Hummus in
Upper East Side
/
New York
/
Upper East Side
/
Hummus
Upper East Side restaurants that serve hummus
Tamam
1108 Lexington Avenue, NY
No reviews yet
Hummus Falafel Bowl
$13.95
Housemade Hummus, Warm Chickpeas, Zhug, Tahini, Olive Oil, falafel & Pita Bread
More about Tamam
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(38 reviews)
Hummus (V)
chimichurri, pita chips
More about The Migrant Kitchen
