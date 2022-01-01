Salmon in Upper East Side

Upper East Side restaurants that serve salmon

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

401 East 68th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Special$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
Trancio di Salmone* image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Trancio di Salmone*$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Scottish Salmon image

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scottish Salmon$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
E.A.T. image

SMOKED SALMON

E.A.T.

1064 Madison Ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Plate$34.00
Restaurant banner

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmone Cornetto*$14.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives
Salmon Crispy Rice image

 

Bondi Sushi

1140 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Salmon Avocado$12.00
8 Pieces
