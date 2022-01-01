Salmon in Upper East Side
Upper East Side restaurants that serve salmon
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
401 East 68th Street, New York
|Salmon Special
|$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Trancio di Salmone*
|$54.00
Faroe Islands salmon, white beans, cherry tomatoes, carrot, baked sweet potato *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Scottish Salmon
|$31.00
Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce
Sant Ambroeus
1334 York Ave, New York
|Salmone Cornetto*
|$14.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives
Bondi Sushi
1140 3rd Avenue, New York
|Salmon Crispy Rice
|$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
|Salmon Avocado
|$12.00
8 Pieces