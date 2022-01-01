Upper West Side restaurants you'll love

Must-try Upper West Side restaurants

Santa Fe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Santa Fe
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern B&B / Arba

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Bagel (DF)$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
Cinnamon Bun Slice$5.50
Gluten Free.
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free.
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
Christmas Tree Cookies$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
Green Olive & Za'atar Stick$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
More about Orwashers UWS
Han Dynasty image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

215 W 85TH ST, New York

Avg 4.6 (3860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodle-$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
Scallion Pancake-$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
Spring Roll-$4.95
Not Spicy. Served with duck sauce and spicy mustard packets.
More about Han Dynasty
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Prosciutto Panini$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
Zabar's Babka$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
More about Zabar’s
SUGAR BAR image

 

SUGAR BAR

254 West 72nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Cut Pork Chop$23.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
Seafood Salad$20.00
Tilapia, Shrimp, Calamari over
House Salad.
Grilled Sirloin Steak$35.00
With Onion Rings.
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
More about SUGAR BAR
H&H Bagels - UWS image

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$3.95
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Homeade Black Bean and Beat Burger$18.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugala, Smoky Aioli w/ frys
Kale Salad$16.00
Kale, Shaved Apples, Butternut Squash, Candied Pumpkin Seeds,
Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Sesame Aioli$8.00
Fryed and Flaky Sweet Potato and a Chipotle
More about Thyme & Tonic
Pizza Collective image

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calabrese
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Home-made Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Soppressata.
Parmigiana
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Parmigian Cheese, Basil, Organic Eggs.
Margherita
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh mozzarella cheese.
More about Pizza Collective
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAPESANTE$58.00
Pan Seared Scallops, squash puree, pancetta vinaigrette, sage
POLPO ALLA GRIGLIA$27.00
Grilled Octopus, Castelvetrano olives, fingerling potatoes and cherry tomatoes.
FUNGHI$17.00
Roasted Mushrooms with thyme.
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Swisswich$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans West
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
Wood Fired Rosemary Wings$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
House Made Lasagna$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
More about Osteria Cotta
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blueberry Lemonade$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
Rose - Glass$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
More about Pier i Cafe
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

200 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (3787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
The Owl's Tail image

 

The Owl's Tail

215 W 75th St, New York

Avg 4.8 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stormy Night Owl$15.00
Our Signature Dark n Stormy Riff!
Goslings Black Seal Rum, House-made Ginger Juice, lemon, Demerara, coffee essence.
Deviled Eggs$12.00
2 Classic & 2 Truffle Mushroom per order.
Me Oh Mai, Tai$16.00
Nutty & Tropical. We keep it classic, showing off the Rum with a little fresh lime and the nuttiness of our Almond Orgeat.
El Dorado 12 year, Orange Curaçao, house-made Almond Orgeat, Lime, simple.
More about The Owl's Tail
Leyla image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Pide$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
Falafel$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
Vegetarian Pide$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
More about Leyla
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$8.00
Potato Pancakes LRG$6.00
Coleslaw
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biscuits & Fixings$9.00
House Strawberry and Orange Preserved., Clover Honey, Salted Butter and Maple Butter
Chicken Caesar$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Biscuit Croutons
Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hot Sour Pickles
More about Jacob's Pickles
Felice image

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crowd Pleaser Cupcake$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
More about Billy's Bakery
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
More about The Viand
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Botanical Menu$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
Omega 3 Brownie$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
More about Irving Farm New York
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Piece Fried Chicken$22.00
Choice of two sides.
Pastrami Reuben$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedman's
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHRISTMAS TURKEY
all natural locally farmed roast turkey with chestnut puree, roasted brussels sprouts
& local apples, turkey jus
Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
baby kale & white bean salad,
rosemary vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad$17.00
arugula, burrata, pistachios, basil,
white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Nice Matin
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Noodles$15.00
Broad rice noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg
Crispy Spring Rolls$8.00
Carrot, basil, cabbage, vermicelli with lime-mustard sauce
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
Mixed vegetables with black bean vinaigrette
More about Spice Thai
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Dip$22.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus and Big Dill Pickles and Horseradish Aioli
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$14.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad$20.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Maison Pickle
Taqueria 86 image

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TIJUANA Carne Asada$13.95
Marinated 12 hours Skirt steak with onions and cilantro on top. 2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas. - Add melted cheese $ 2.00
Burrito Skirt Steak$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish$11.95
Panko crusted cod fish, topped with jalapeño garlic mayonnaise, cabbage and pico de Gallo. Served in flour tortilla
More about Taqueria 86
Bustan NYC image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Bustan NYC

487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Batata$7.00
Taboon Roasted Sweet Potato, Sour Cream
My Grandma's Housemade Couscous$23.00
Moroccan Vegetable Stew
Hummus Bowl$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
More about Bustan NYC
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz y Frijoles$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips with zesty salsa norteña.
Tacos - Camarones$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
More about Rosa Mexicano

