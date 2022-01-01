Upper West Side restaurants you'll love
Upper West Side's top cuisines
Must-try Upper West Side restaurants
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
|$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Modern B&B / Arba
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel (DF)
|$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
|Cinnamon Bun Slice
|$5.50
Gluten Free.
|Chocolate Rugelach
|$2.50
Gluten Free.
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
|Christmas Tree Cookies
|$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
|Green Olive & Za'atar Stick
|$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
215 W 85TH ST, New York
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodle-
|$10.95
Spicy. Flour noodle tossed with house-made chili oil, sweet soy sauce, sesame paste, scallions & minced pork.
|Scallion Pancake-
|$6.95
Not Spicy. Scallion pancake cut into eight pieces. Served w/ ginger soy sauce.
|Spring Roll-
|$4.95
Not Spicy. Served with duck sauce and spicy mustard packets.
BAGELS
Zabar’s
2245 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|1 Prosciutto Panini
|$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
|Zabar's Babka
|$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
SUGAR BAR
254 West 72nd Street, New York
|Popular items
|French Cut Pork Chop
|$23.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
|Seafood Salad
|$20.00
Tilapia, Shrimp, Calamari over
House Salad.
|Grilled Sirloin Steak
|$35.00
With Onion Rings.
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese
|$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Flavored Cream Cheese
|$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.95
On your choice of bagel or roll.
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Homeade Black Bean and Beat Burger
|$18.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugala, Smoky Aioli w/ frys
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
Kale, Shaved Apples, Butternut Squash, Candied Pumpkin Seeds,
|Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Sesame Aioli
|$8.00
Fryed and Flaky Sweet Potato and a Chipotle
PIZZA
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Calabrese
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Home-made Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions, Soppressata.
|Parmigiana
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Eggplant, Parmigian Cheese, Basil, Organic Eggs.
|Margherita
Fresh Organic Tomatoes Sauce, Fresh mozzarella cheese.
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|Popular items
|CAPESANTE
|$58.00
Pan Seared Scallops, squash puree, pancetta vinaigrette, sage
|POLPO ALLA GRIGLIA
|$27.00
Grilled Octopus, Castelvetrano olives, fingerling potatoes and cherry tomatoes.
|FUNGHI
|$17.00
Roasted Mushrooms with thyme.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Popular items
|Chicken Swisswich
|$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
|Wood Fired Rosemary Wings
|$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
|House Made Lasagna
|$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Popular items
|Blueberry Lemonade
|$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
|Rose - Glass
|$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
200 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
|Van/Choc Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
The Owl's Tail
215 W 75th St, New York
|Popular items
|Stormy Night Owl
|$15.00
Our Signature Dark n Stormy Riff!
Goslings Black Seal Rum, House-made Ginger Juice, lemon, Demerara, coffee essence.
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
2 Classic & 2 Truffle Mushroom per order.
|Me Oh Mai, Tai
|$16.00
Nutty & Tropical. We keep it classic, showing off the Rum with a little fresh lime and the nuttiness of our Almond Orgeat.
El Dorado 12 year, Orange Curaçao, house-made Almond Orgeat, Lime, simple.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Pide
|$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
|Falafel
|$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
|Vegetarian Pide
|$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$8.00
|Potato Pancakes LRG
|$6.00
|Coleslaw
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Fixings
|$9.00
House Strawberry and Orange Preserved., Clover Honey, Salted Butter and Maple Butter
|Chicken Caesar
|$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Biscuit Croutons
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Hot Sour Pickles
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata
|$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Fettuccine Alla Bolognese
|$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Crowd Pleaser Cupcake
|$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
|Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
|Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST
|$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
|CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES
|$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
|FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD
|$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Botanical Menu
|$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
|Omega 3 Brownie
|$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
|Veggie Sushi Roll
|$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^
|$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Popular items
|3 Piece Fried Chicken
|$22.00
Choice of two sides.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Popular items
|CHRISTMAS TURKEY
all natural locally farmed roast turkey with chestnut puree, roasted brussels sprouts
& local apples, turkey jus
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$32.00
baby kale & white bean salad,
rosemary vinaigrette
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$17.00
arugula, burrata, pistachios, basil,
white balsamic vinaigrette
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Black Noodles
|$15.00
Broad rice noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Carrot, basil, cabbage, vermicelli with lime-mustard sauce
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$9.00
Mixed vegetables with black bean vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Dip
|$22.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus and Big Dill Pickles and Horseradish Aioli
|24 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
|$20.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Popular items
|TIJUANA Carne Asada
|$13.95
Marinated 12 hours Skirt steak with onions and cilantro on top. 2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas. - Add melted cheese $ 2.00
|Burrito Skirt Steak
|$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish
|$11.95
Panko crusted cod fish, topped with jalapeño garlic mayonnaise, cabbage and pico de Gallo. Served in flour tortilla
SALADS • FALAFEL
Bustan NYC
487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Everything Batata
|$7.00
Taboon Roasted Sweet Potato, Sour Cream
|My Grandma's Housemade Couscous
|$23.00
Moroccan Vegetable Stew
|Hummus Bowl
|$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Arroz y Frijoles
|$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips with zesty salsa norteña.
|Tacos - Camarones
|$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
