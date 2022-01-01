Upper West Side American restaurants you'll love

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Upper West Side

Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Swisswich$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans West
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blueberry Lemonade$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
Rose - Glass$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
More about Pier i Cafe
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biscuits & Fixings$9.00
House Strawberry and Orange Preserved., Clover Honey, Salted Butter and Maple Butter
Chicken Caesar$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Biscuit Croutons
Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hot Sour Pickles
More about Jacob's Pickles
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
More about The Viand
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Piece Fried Chicken$22.00
Choice of two sides.
Pastrami Reuben$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedman's
Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bin Burger$19.00
More about Bin 71

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Salmon

Ball Soup

Burritos

Cake

Quesadillas

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston