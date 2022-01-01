Upper West Side American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Upper West Side
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Popular items
|Chicken Swisswich
|$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Popular items
|Blueberry Lemonade
|$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
|Rose - Glass
|$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Fixings
|$9.00
House Strawberry and Orange Preserved., Clover Honey, Salted Butter and Maple Butter
|Chicken Caesar
|$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Biscuit Croutons
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Hot Sour Pickles
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST
|$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
|CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES
|$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
|FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD
|$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Popular items
|3 Piece Fried Chicken
|$22.00
Choice of two sides.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing