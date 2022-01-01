Upper West Side bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Upper West Side
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Modern B&B / Arba
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel (DF)
|$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
|Cinnamon Bun Slice
|$5.50
Gluten Free.
|Chocolate Rugelach
|$2.50
Gluten Free.
More about Zabar’s
BAGELS
Zabar’s
2245 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|1 Prosciutto Panini
|$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
|Zabar's Babka
|$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate