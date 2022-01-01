Upper West Side bagel & donut spots you'll love

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Upper West Side

Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern B&B / Arba

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Bagel (DF)$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
Cinnamon Bun Slice$5.50
Gluten Free.
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free.
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Prosciutto Panini$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
Zabar's Babka$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
More about Zabar’s
H&H Bagels - UWS image

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$3.95
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UWS

