Upper West Side burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Upper West Side
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$8.00
|Potato Pancakes LRG
|$6.00
|Coleslaw
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Popular items
|3 Piece Fried Chicken
|$22.00
Choice of two sides.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing