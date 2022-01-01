Upper West Side burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Upper West Side

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$8.00
Potato Pancakes LRG$6.00
Coleslaw
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Piece Fried Chicken$22.00
Choice of two sides.
Pastrami Reuben$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedman's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Salmon

Ball Soup

Burritos

Cake

Quesadillas

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston