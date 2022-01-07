Upper West Side cafés you'll love
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
|Christmas Tree Cookies
|$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
|Green Olive & Za'atar Stick
|$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
BAGELS
Zabar’s
2245 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|1 Prosciutto Panini
|$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
|Zabar's Babka
|$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Popular items
|Blueberry Lemonade
|$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
|Rose - Glass
|$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^
|$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Barachou
449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Galette des Rois
Puff pastry filled with almond frangipane (almond cream & pastry cream). Includes a "Feve" on the side and a paper crown :)
PRE ORDERS ARE OPEN FOR PICK UP STARTING FRIDAY JAN 7 2022 UP UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH!
|Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings
|Chestnut Couronne
|$56.00
The Chestnut Couronne De Noel: sweet cookie base, chestnut mousse cream puffs, whipped cream and candied chestnuts
All desserts serves 6-8, $56
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON DEC 23rd, 24th or 25th.