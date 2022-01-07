Upper West Side cafés you'll love

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Upper West Side

Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
Christmas Tree Cookies$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
Green Olive & Za'atar Stick$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
More about Orwashers UWS
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Prosciutto Panini$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
Zabar's Babka$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
More about Zabar’s
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blueberry Lemonade$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
Rose - Glass$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
More about Pier i Cafe
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^$8.75
Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
More about Irving Farm New York
Barachou image

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Galette des Rois
Puff pastry filled with almond frangipane (almond cream & pastry cream). Includes a "Feve" on the side and a paper crown :)
PRE ORDERS ARE OPEN FOR PICK UP STARTING FRIDAY JAN 7 2022 UP UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH!
Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings
Chestnut Couronne$56.00
The Chestnut Couronne De Noel: sweet cookie base, chestnut mousse cream puffs, whipped cream and candied chestnuts
All desserts serves 6-8, $56
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON DEC 23rd, 24th or 25th.
More about Barachou

