Upper West Side sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Upper West Side
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
|Christmas Tree Cookies
|$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
|Green Olive & Za'atar Stick
|$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese
|$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Flavored Cream Cheese
|$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.95
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$8.00
|Potato Pancakes LRG
|$6.00
|Coleslaw
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Dip
|$22.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus and Big Dill Pickles and Horseradish Aioli
|24 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
|$20.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano