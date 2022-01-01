Upper West Side sandwich spots you'll love

Upper West Side restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Upper West Side

Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
Christmas Tree Cookies$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
Green Olive & Za'atar Stick$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
More about Orwashers UWS
H&H Bagels - UWS image

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$3.95
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$8.00
Potato Pancakes LRG$6.00
Coleslaw
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Dip$22.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus and Big Dill Pickles and Horseradish Aioli
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$14.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad$20.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Maison Pickle
Tiki Chick image

 

Tiki Chick

517 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alumni Event 2.5.22$73.88
More about Tiki Chick

Map

Map

