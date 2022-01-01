Upper West Side Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Upper West Side
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|Popular items
|CAPESANTE
|$58.00
Pan Seared Scallops, squash puree, pancetta vinaigrette, sage
|POLPO ALLA GRIGLIA
|$27.00
Grilled Octopus, Castelvetrano olives, fingerling potatoes and cherry tomatoes.
|FUNGHI
|$17.00
Roasted Mushrooms with thyme.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
|Wood Fired Rosemary Wings
|$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
|House Made Lasagna
|$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata
|$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Fettuccine Alla Bolognese
|$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano