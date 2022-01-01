Upper West Side Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Upper West Side

The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAPESANTE$58.00
Pan Seared Scallops, squash puree, pancetta vinaigrette, sage
POLPO ALLA GRIGLIA$27.00
Grilled Octopus, Castelvetrano olives, fingerling potatoes and cherry tomatoes.
FUNGHI$17.00
Roasted Mushrooms with thyme.
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
Wood Fired Rosemary Wings$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
House Made Lasagna$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
More about Osteria Cotta
Felice image

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti All'Arrabbiata$21.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic confit, peperoncino, cherry tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese$26.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice
Cibo e Vino image

SALADS

Cibo e Vino

Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cibo e Vino

