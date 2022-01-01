Upper West Side Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Upper West Side

Leyla image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Pide$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
Falafel$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
Vegetarian Pide$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
More about Leyla
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
More about The Viand
Bustan NYC image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Bustan NYC

487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Batata$7.00
Taboon Roasted Sweet Potato, Sour Cream
My Grandma's Housemade Couscous$23.00
Moroccan Vegetable Stew
Hummus Bowl$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
More about Bustan NYC
Dagon image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Dagon

2454 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (436 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dagon
Cibo e Vino image

SALADS

Cibo e Vino

Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cibo e Vino

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Salmon

Ball Soup

Burritos

Cake

Quesadillas

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston