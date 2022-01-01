Upper West Side Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Upper West Side
More about Leyla
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Pide
|$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
|Falafel
|$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
|Vegetarian Pide
|$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST
|$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
|CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES
|$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
|FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD
|$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
More about Bustan NYC
SALADS • FALAFEL
Bustan NYC
487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Everything Batata
|$7.00
Taboon Roasted Sweet Potato, Sour Cream
|My Grandma's Housemade Couscous
|$23.00
Moroccan Vegetable Stew
|Hummus Bowl
|$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge