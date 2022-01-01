Upper West Side Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Upper West Side
More about Santa Fe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
|$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Taqueria 86
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Popular items
|TIJUANA Carne Asada
|$13.95
Marinated 12 hours Skirt steak with onions and cilantro on top. 2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas. - Add melted cheese $ 2.00
|Burrito Skirt Steak
|$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish
|$11.95
Panko crusted cod fish, topped with jalapeño garlic mayonnaise, cabbage and pico de Gallo. Served in flour tortilla
More about Rosa Mexicano
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Arroz y Frijoles
|$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips with zesty salsa norteña.
|Tacos - Camarones
|$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche