Upper West Side Mexican restaurants you'll love

Upper West Side restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Upper West Side

Santa Fe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Taqueria 86 image

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
Popular items
TIJUANA Carne Asada$13.95
Marinated 12 hours Skirt steak with onions and cilantro on top. 2 Tacos per order: Made with Gluten-Free Handmade Nixtamal Tortillas. - Add melted cheese $ 2.00
Burrito Skirt Steak$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
ENSENADA Panko crusted cod fish$11.95
Panko crusted cod fish, topped with jalapeño garlic mayonnaise, cabbage and pico de Gallo. Served in flour tortilla
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
Popular items
Arroz y Frijoles$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips with zesty salsa norteña.
Tacos - Camarones$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
Oaxaca Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Oaxaca Taqueria

424 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (2232 reviews)
