Blintz in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve blintz

Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blintz Souffle$16.00
Hand Rolled Ricotta Crepes Baked in a Cinnamon Custard with Vanilla Creme Anglaise
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar's

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Blintzes$3.99
