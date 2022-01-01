Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bratwurst in Upper West Side

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve bratwurst

Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bratwurst$12.00
More about Pier i Cafe
Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Bratwurst Plate$19.00
1 Bratwurst & 1 Knockwurst, house-made sauerkraut, toast, dijon & a pickle.
More about Bin 71

