Brisket in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Brisket Bagel Sandwich$9.25
Brisket, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on ciabatta
Brisket & Shrooms' Sandwich$12.75
Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, brisket, Swiss cheese and a tangy horseradish aioli on our thick sliced rye bread.
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Open Brisket Sandwich$23.75
Brisket
Brisket Sandwich$19.00
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano

