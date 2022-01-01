Brulee in Upper West Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
espresso creme brulee$6.00
More about Pizza Collective
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

french roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee$10.00
Vanilla Custard, Burnt Sugar In The Raw and Mixed Berries
More about french roast

