Burritos in Upper West Side

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Santa Fe Burrito
|$18.50
black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
|Breakfast Burrito^
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Burrito Grilled Chicken
|$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Burrito Skirt Steak
|$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.