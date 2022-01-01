Burritos in Upper West Side

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve burritos

Santa Fe Burrito image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Burrito$18.50
black beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar, and jack cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of crema and salsa roja
More about Santa Fe
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burrito^$9.75
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa
More about Irving Farm New York
Burrito Skirt Steak image

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Grilled Chicken$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Burrito Skirt Steak$14.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Taqueria 86

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Kale Salad

Salmon Salad

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

Cake

Cookies

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston