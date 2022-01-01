Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.00
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Carrot Cake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Contains NUTS.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$9.00
More about The Viand

