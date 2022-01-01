Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar's

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Zabar's
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Vegetable Rice Noodle Soup$14.95
More about Friedmans West

