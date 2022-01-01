Chicken sandwiches in Upper West Side

Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
More about Friedmans West
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
More about Pier i Cafe
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hot Sour Pickles
More about Jacob's Pickles

