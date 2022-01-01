Chili in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve chili
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Green Chili Hot Sauce
|$1.15
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Okra & Chilies
|$12.00
Sliced Pickled Okra, Red Pepper Flakes, Scallions, Liquid Smoke
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|BOWL OF CHILI CON QUESO
|$13.75
|The Impossible Vegetarian Chili
|$15.00
Using IMPOSSIBLE plant based protein, cheese, tortilla strips
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Spicy Chili Sin Carne
|$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.