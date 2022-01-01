Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve chili

Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chili Hot Sauce$1.15
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Okra & Chilies$12.00
Okra & Chilies$12.00
Sliced Pickled Okra, Red Pepper Flakes, Scallions, Liquid Smoke
Okra & Chilies$12.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BOWL OF CHILI CON QUESO$13.75
BOWL OF CHILI CON QUESO$13.00
The Impossible Vegetarian Chili$15.00
Using IMPOSSIBLE plant based protein, cheese, tortilla strips
More about The Viand
Spicy Chili Sin Carne image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chili Sin Carne$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Red Chili Chicken$16.00
Three per order. Avocado, tomatillo pico de gallo, queso fresco, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano

