Chocolate chip cookies in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Dried strawberries, cranberries, and dark chocolate chips, baked into a soft cookie.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (DF)
|$4.60
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy.
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack
|$9.50
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.90
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
From Amy's Bread!