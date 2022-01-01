Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Dried strawberries, cranberries, and dark chocolate chips, baked into a soft cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (DF)$4.60
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack$9.50
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.90
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
From Amy's Bread!
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream) Filling
More about Billy's Bakery

