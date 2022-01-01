Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$23.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, boiled egg, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
COBB SALAD$23.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, boiled egg, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Viand
Cobb Salad image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Friedman's

