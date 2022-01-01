Cobb salad in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve cobb salad
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|COBB SALAD
|$23.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, boiled egg, smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
