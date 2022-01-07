Cookies in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Christmas Tree Cookies$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
“Muddy” Snowman Cookies$3.00
Biscoff cookie snowmen decorated with white and dark chocolate.
More about Orwashers UWS
Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

200 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (3787 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go$2.00
Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunks Cookies$4.00
More about Barachou

