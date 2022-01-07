Cookies in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve cookies
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Christmas Tree Cookies
|$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
|“Muddy” Snowman Cookies
|$3.00
Biscoff cookie snowmen decorated with white and dark chocolate.
More about Magnolia Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
200 Columbus Ave, New York
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go
|$2.00
Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!
|Peanut Butter Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.