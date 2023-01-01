Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve crepes

Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Crepes and Nutella$14.00
More about Bin 71
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Socca Crepes$24.00
ratatouille, goat cheese, petite salad
More about NICE MATIN

