Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crepes in
Upper West Side
/
New York
/
Upper West Side
/
Crepes
Upper West Side restaurants that serve crepes
Bin 71
237 Columbus Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(170 reviews)
Crepes and Nutella
$14.00
More about Bin 71
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
Avg 3.8
(992 reviews)
Socca Crepes
$24.00
ratatouille, goat cheese, petite salad
More about NICE MATIN
Browse other tasty dishes in Upper West Side
Chicken Enchiladas
Baby Back Ribs
Hanger Steaks
Skirt Steaks
Hot Chocolate
Caprese Sandwiches
Rice Bowls
Chocolate Cake
More near Upper West Side to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(119 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(60 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
South Village
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
TriBeCa
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Little Italy
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(572 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1030 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston