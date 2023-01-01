Crunch salad in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve crunch salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Summer Watermelon Crunch Salad
|$13.50
romaine, roasted pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds, watermelon, roasted corn, red onion, cheese crisps, balsamic vinaigrette.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5 Napkin Burger - Broadway
2315 Broadway, New York
|Asian Crunch Salad ⓥ
|$13.95
Shredded Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Red Onions, Crispy Wontons, Radishes, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Sesame Ginger Dressing