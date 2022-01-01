Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.70
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EGG SANDWICH$7.25
EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$8.50
THE MODERN EGG SANDWICH$13.75
Eggs and shredded cheese scrambled, tomato bacon jam, baby kale, crispy shallots on ciabatta.
More about The Viand
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich^$6.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press
More about Irving Farm New York

