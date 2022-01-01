Egg sandwiches in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.70
Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|EGG SANDWICH
|$7.25
|EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$8.50
|THE MODERN EGG SANDWICH
|$13.75
Eggs and shredded cheese scrambled, tomato bacon jam, baby kale, crispy shallots on ciabatta.