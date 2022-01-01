Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Upper West Side

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchiladas$28.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Cheese Enchiladas$24.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with cheddar and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Rojo, Verde or Mole), crema, cortija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with Chicken pictured)
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Enchilada Trio$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
More about Rosa Mexicano

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper West Side

French Onion Soup

Peanut Butter Cookies

Salmon Salad

Penne

Cupcakes

Curry

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston