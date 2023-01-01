Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve fried dumplings

NOODLES

Han Dynasty - Upper West Side

215 W 85TH ST, New York

Avg 4.6 (3860 reviews)
Takeout
鍋貼 Fried Dumplings$9.95
Not Spicy. Pan fried dumplings w/ ginger soy sauce.
More about Han Dynasty - Upper West Side
Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$12.95
More about Friedmans West

