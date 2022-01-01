Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Upper West Side

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve gnocchi

Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House made gnocchi$19.00
San marzano tomato, cherry tomatoes
More about Osteria Cotta
Consumer pic

 

Felice - Columbus

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Al Pesto Di Basilico E Rucola$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Felice - Columbus
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHORT RIB GNOCCHI$27.00
Braised short rib, mushrooms, thyme, red wine sauce.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Bolognese$21.00
Home-made Gnocchi, (a Bondulich family recipe), cherry tomatoes, parmigiana.
appetizer portion.
More about Bin 71
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Duck Gnocchi$19.00
squash blossoms, peas, lemon, toasted pine nuts, parmesan
House Made Gnocchi au Gratin$24.00
house made potato gnocchi tossed in a creamy tallegio mornay sauce, topped with herb breadcrumbs
More about NICE MATIN
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

french roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Primavera$25.00
More about french roast

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Sliders

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Parmesan

Ceviche

Brisket

Potstickers

Caesar Salad

Prosciutto

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston