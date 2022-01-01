Gnocchi in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Osteria Cotta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|House made gnocchi
|$19.00
San marzano tomato, cherry tomatoes
More about Felice - Columbus
Felice - Columbus
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Gnocchi Al Pesto Di Basilico E Rucola
|$25.00
basil pesto, wild arugula, green beans, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SHORT RIB GNOCCHI
|$27.00
Braised short rib, mushrooms, thyme, red wine sauce.
More about Bin 71
Bin 71
237 Columbus Ave, New York
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$21.00
Home-made Gnocchi, (a Bondulich family recipe), cherry tomatoes, parmigiana.
appetizer portion.
More about NICE MATIN
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Duck Gnocchi
|$19.00
squash blossoms, peas, lemon, toasted pine nuts, parmesan
|House Made Gnocchi au Gratin
|$24.00
house made potato gnocchi tossed in a creamy tallegio mornay sauce, topped with herb breadcrumbs