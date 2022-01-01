Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Upper West Side

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe Restaurant

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens
Side of Grilled Chicken$6.50
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto & Peppers Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Sweet and smoky harissa aioli, arugula, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and grilled chicken on our soft and chewy ciabatta squares.
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$20.50
Choice of bread, avocado, L&T. served with coleslaw, pickle & fries
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Baguette$19.00
avocado, gruyere, arugula, red onion
More about NICE MATIN
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
(L) Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast$14.00
Steamed broccoli mush- rooms served with brown rice
(L) Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$15.00
Half marinated chicken, steamed vegetables and sweet chili sauce
Char Grilled Chicken$18.00
Marinated half chicken served with green papaya salad and coconut sticky rice.
More about Spice Thai - UWS
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$11.95
Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.
Burrito Grilled Chicken$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Taqueria 86
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Grilled Chicken Mole$19.00
Grilled Chicken in Mole Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Chocolate Croissants

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pastrami Reuben

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston