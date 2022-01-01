Grilled chicken in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve grilled chicken
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe Restaurant
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$6.50
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Pesto & Peppers Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Sweet and smoky harissa aioli, arugula, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and grilled chicken on our soft and chewy ciabatta squares.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
|$20.50
Choice of bread, avocado, L&T. served with coleslaw, pickle & fries
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Grilled Chicken Baguette
|$19.00
avocado, gruyere, arugula, red onion
Spice Thai - UWS
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|(L) Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast
|$14.00
Steamed broccoli mush- rooms served with brown rice
|(L) Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$15.00
Half marinated chicken, steamed vegetables and sweet chili sauce
|Char Grilled Chicken
|$18.00
Marinated half chicken served with green papaya salad and coconut sticky rice.
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$11.95
Served with Mexican cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. 10" Flour or Nixtamal Tortillas.
|Burrito Grilled Chicken
|$11.95
12’ Flour Tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, crema, corn, pico de gallo and guacamole.
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Torta w/ Grilled Chicken Mole
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken in Mole Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.