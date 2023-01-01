Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(V) Banana Tahini Muffin$4.95
A healthy choice for a breakfast treat! Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free, Soy Free.
Grainless Muffin Mix$6.99
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.95
Nut Free. Contains Dairy.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Nutella Babka Muffin$6.00
Pumpkin Crumb Muffin$4.25
Our new pumpkin crumb muffin is the perfect Fall treat! moist spiced pumpkin cake with a a crunchy spiced streusel topping filled with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin Crumb Muffin$4.25
More about Orwashers UWS
Banner pic

 

Irving Farm New York - Upper West Side

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Orange Cranberry Muffin$4.75
Zucchini Muffin (Vegan)$4.75
Blueberry Crumb Muffin$4.75
More about Irving Farm New York - Upper West Side

© 2023 Toast, Inc.
