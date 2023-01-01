Muffins in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve muffins
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|(V) Banana Tahini Muffin
|$4.95
A healthy choice for a breakfast treat! Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free, Soy Free.
|Grainless Muffin Mix
|$6.99
|Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
|$4.95
Nut Free. Contains Dairy.
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Nutella Babka Muffin
|$6.00
|Pumpkin Crumb Muffin
|$4.25
Our new pumpkin crumb muffin is the perfect Fall treat! moist spiced pumpkin cake with a a crunchy spiced streusel topping filled with toasted pumpkin seeds.
|Pumpkin Crumb Muffin
|$4.25