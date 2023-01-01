Nachos in Upper West Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHOS GRANDE$16.75
Chili con carne, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rosa's Signature Nachos$16.00
Chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese.
Rosa's Signature Nachos Kit$48.00
Nacho Kits serve 4-6 people. Includes Chips & Queso, Salsa Norteña, Refried Black Beans, Pico de gallo, Crema,, Guacamole and Jalapeños
Rosa's Signature Nachos w/ Jumbo Shrimp$16.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp, chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese.
More about Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center

