Nachos in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|NACHOS GRANDE
|$16.75
Chili con carne, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
More about Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Rosa's Signature Nachos
|$16.00
Chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese.
|Rosa's Signature Nachos Kit
|$48.00
Nacho Kits serve 4-6 people. Includes Chips & Queso, Salsa Norteña, Refried Black Beans, Pico de gallo, Crema,, Guacamole and Jalapeños
|Rosa's Signature Nachos w/ Jumbo Shrimp
|$16.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp, chihuahua cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese.