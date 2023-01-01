Omelettes in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Jacob's Pickles
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Western - Cheese Omelette
|$19.00
Ham, Green Peppers, Spanish Onions, Aged Vermont Cheddar, Home Fries
|Veggie Cheese Omelette
|$19.00
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|THE VEGETABLE GARDEN OMELETTE
|$19.00
broccoli, onion, peppers, spinach, mushroom.
Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
|LOX & a SMEAR OMELETTE
|$21.50
Nova lox, scallions, dill and cream cheese. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
|CALIFORNIA OMELETTE
|$19.00
Avocado, goat cheese and grape tomatoes. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.