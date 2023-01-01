Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve omelettes

Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
Takeout
Western - Cheese Omelette$19.00
Ham, Green Peppers, Spanish Onions, Aged Vermont Cheddar, Home Fries
Veggie Cheese Omelette$19.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THE VEGETABLE GARDEN OMELETTE$19.00
broccoli, onion, peppers, spinach, mushroom.
Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
LOX & a SMEAR OMELETTE$21.50
Nova lox, scallions, dill and cream cheese. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
CALIFORNIA OMELETTE$19.00
Avocado, goat cheese and grape tomatoes. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farm Egg Omelette$19.00
Market veggies, avocado, potato hash, and toast.
More about Friedmans West

