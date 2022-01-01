Quesadillas in Upper West Side

Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve quesadillas

Santa Fe Quesadilla image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
More about Santa Fe
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas with Roasted Poblano, Potato & salsa verde$12.00
More about Thyme & Tonic
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla de Pollo$16.00
Adobo-marinated grilled chicken breast and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla de Carne Asada$16.00
Guajillo chile-tequila-marinated grilled steak and Menonita cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Rosa Mexicano

