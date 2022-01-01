Quesadillas in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve quesadillas
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Quesadillas with Roasted Poblano, Potato & salsa verde
|$12.00
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Quesadilla de Pollo
|$16.00
Adobo-marinated grilled chicken breast and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Quesadilla de Carne Asada
|$16.00
Guajillo chile-tequila-marinated grilled steak and Menonita cheese. Served with rice and beans.