Washington Heights Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Washington Heights
More about Dyckman Dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Dyckman Dogs
105 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$13.00
Slow Roasted Pernil, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Pickles on a Toasted Hero. Served w/ House Cut Fries
|All-American Burger
|$13.00
2 Smashed Patties, Yellow American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, White Onion, Special Sauce, and Yellow Mustard on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
|Dyckman Burger
|$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
More about Cachapas y Mas
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cachapas y Mas
107 Dyckman St, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Pastelito
|$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with cheesy potato.
|Tequeno
|$2.00
Cheese wrapped in flour dough.
|Cheese Empanada
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.