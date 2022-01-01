Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Washington Heights

Go
Washington Heights restaurants
Toast

Washington Heights restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$6.00
Chai Tea with a blend of spices served with a generous pour of steamed milk
More about Company Culture
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte
More about Perista Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington Heights

Belgian Waffles

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

Map

More near Washington Heights to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Meatpacking District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston