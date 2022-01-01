Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Washington Heights
/
New York
/
Washington Heights
/
Chai Lattes
Washington Heights restaurants that serve chai lattes
Company Culture
43 East 43rd Street, New York
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$6.00
Chai Tea with a blend of spices served with a generous pour of steamed milk
More about Company Culture
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
Avg 4.5
(340 reviews)
Iced Chai Latte
More about Perista Cafe
