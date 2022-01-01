Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Washington Heights

Go
Washington Heights restaurants
Toast

Washington Heights restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$10.00
More about The Hudson
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$7.75
More about Perista Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington Heights

Chai Lattes

Flan

Tacos

Cake

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Washington Heights to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Meatpacking District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston