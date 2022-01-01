Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Washington Heights

Washington Heights restaurants
Washington Heights restaurants that serve flan

Dyckman Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Dyckman Dogs

105 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
All-American Burger$13.00
2 Smashed Patties, Yellow American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, White Onion, Special Sauce, and Yellow Mustard on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Bird$14.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Breast, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Paprika Mayo, and Mikes Hot Honey brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
Dyckman Burger$14.00
2 Smashed patties, caramelized onions, white american cheese, bacon, potato sticks and special sauce on a brioche. Served w/ House Cut Fries
More about Dyckman Dogs
Cachapas y Mas image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cachapas y Mas

107 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef Pastelito$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
Chicken Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
Cheese Empanada$2.25
Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.
More about Cachapas y Mas

